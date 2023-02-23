Queen Consort Camilla Re-Wears Blue Christmas Dress With Ridged Pumps for Charitable Visits

Queen Consort Camilla was practically outfitted for her latest charitable visits. Her outings included a trip to the JCA London Fashion Academy in Brentford, as well as a Reading Room anniversary celebration at Clarence House — both in London.

On Thursday, Camilla arrived at the Academy in a deep blue dress — briefly paired with a nearly identical coat. The style featured long sleeves with a paneled front, as well as tufted trim for a traditional finish. The piece was layered atop black tights to ward off the winter chill. Camilla gave the piece a glamorous finish with a diamond crown-shaped brooch and gold, diamond and pearl drop earrings. A gold pendant necklace and a stack of thin bracelets — one strung with a blue Van Cleef & Arpels clover charm — completed her outfit.

Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort meets children from Our Lady and St John’s Primary school during a visit to the new JCA London Fashion Academy, Brentford on Feb. 23, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The dress was one Camilla’s worn before, notably on Christmas Day in Dec. 2022. On that occasion, the royal paired the piece with a matching coat, feathered fascinator and quilted Chanel handbag, as well as a pair of low-heeled black boots.

Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in Sandringham, Norfolk Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Dec. 25, 2022. CREDIT: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of dark low-heeled pumps. Her style appeared to feature smooth uppers accented by lightly squared almond-shaped toes. Short heels totaling at least 1 to 2 inches in height finished the set, alongside ridged front soles, for a subtle and practical height boost during the occasion.

A closer look at Camilla’s pumps. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort speaks to author Charlie Mackesy and his dog Barney at a reception celebrating the second anniversary of The Reading Room at Clarence House in London, England on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

