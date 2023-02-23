Queen Consort Camilla Re-Wears Blue Christmas Dress With Ridged Pumps for Charitable Visits

Queen Consort Camilla was practically outfitted for her latest charitable visits. Her outings included a trip to the JCA London Fashion Academy in Brentford, as well as a Reading Room anniversary celebration at Clarence House — both in London.
On Thursday, Camilla arrived at the Academy in a deep blue dress — briefly paired with a nearly identical coat. The style featured long sleeves with a paneled front, as well as tufted trim for a traditional finish. The piece was layered atop black tights to ward off the winter chill. Camilla gave the piece a glamorous finish with a diamond crown-shaped brooch and gold, diamond and pearl drop earrings. A gold pendant necklace and a stack of thin bracelets — one strung with a blue Van Cleef & Arpels clover charm — completed her outfit.
The dress was one Camilla’s worn before, notably on Christmas Day in Dec. 2022. On that occasion, the royal paired the piece with a matching coat, feathered fascinator and quilted Chanel handbag, as well as a pair of low-heeled black boots.
When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of dark low-heeled pumps. Her style appeared to feature smooth uppers accented by lightly squared almond-shaped toes. Short heels totaling at least 1 to 2 inches in height finished the set, alongside ridged front soles, for a subtle and practical height boost during the occasion.
Camilla, Queen Consort has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.
