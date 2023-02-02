×
Queen Consort Camilla Wears Versatile Suede Boots for Book Aid Visit

By Aaron Royce
Queen Consort Camilla was practically outfitted for winter during her latest charitable visit.

On Wednesday, Camilla arrived at the London headquarters of Book Aid — which provides underprivileged children, hospitals, community libraries and more with books to spread the joy of reading. For the occasion, she wore a white blouse beneath a deep green knee-length coat with valet-paneled lapels. Pearl drop earrings simply completed her outfit.

Camilla, Queen Consort visits Book Aid International in London on Feb. 2, 2023.
CREDIT: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots. Her style appeared to feature suede uppers with a slouched texture, accented by lightly squared almond-shaped toes. Short heels totaling at least 1 to 2 inches in height finished the set, giving her a subtle height boost that was easy to wear throughout the event.

A closer look at Camilla’s boots.
CREDIT: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Camilla, Queen Consort visits Book Aid International in London on Feb. 2, 2023.
CREDIT: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

