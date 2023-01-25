Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Suede Boots to Visit St. Cyriacs Church in England

Queen Consort Camilla visited St. Cyriacs Church in Lacock, England for a charitable visit, which she was practically outfitted for.

On Wednesday, Camilla arrived at the church to meet community representatives, visit shops and residents and plant a tree for the Queens Green Canopy initiative. For the occasion, she wore a brown dress beneath a dark brown wool coat. Her belted, collared outerwear was paired with matching leather gloves and a light tan printed scarf. The royal’s outfit was finished with gold post earrings accented by filigree drop charms.

Camilla, Queen Consort visits Cyriac’s Church in Lacock, England on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots. Her style appeared to feature suede uppers with a slouched texture, accented by lightly squared almond-shaped toes. Short heels totaling at least 1 to 2 inches in height finished the set, giving her a subtle height boost that was easy to wear throughout the event.

A closer look at Camilla’s boots. CREDIT: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort visits Cyriac’s Church in Lacock, England on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

