Queen Consort Camilla Takes a Food Tour in Striped Navy Skirt & Blue Suede Boots With King Charles III

Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles III took a food tour today to meet local producers and charitable organizations while in Malton, Eng.

For the occasion, Camilla wore a striped navy two-piece comprised of a blazer-style top and maxi skirt bottoms. Both pieces were layered underneath a cropped navy jacket. The Queen accessorized with leather gloves and a black clutch.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, visit the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023, in Malton, Eng. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of dark blue knee-high boots. Her style appeared to feature suede uppers with a slouched texture, accented by lightly squared almond-shaped toes. Short heels totaling at least 1 to 2 inches in height finished the set, giving her a subtle height boost that was easy to wear throughout the day.

A closer look at Queen Camilla’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Boots similar to Camilla’s are a top style during colder seasons, thanks to their full coverage and versatile nature. Short-heeled leather and suede styles in hues of black, brown and tan are the most popular, released in recent collections from brands including Sam Edelman, Boden, Aquatalia and Dear Frances.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, visit the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023, in Malton, Eng. CREDIT: Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort, has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

