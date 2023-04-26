Queen Consort Camilla Dons Vibrant Blue Coat & Block-Heeled Pumps With King Charles for Eurovision 2023

Camilla, the Queen Consort, was brightly dressed in England on Wednesday. The royal’s latest appearance with King Charles III marked their visit to Liverpool to see the Liverpool Central Library, as well as the stage for the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest; the event is being hosted by the United Kingdom this year on behalf of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Camilla arrived with Charles at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest. For the occasion, the queen wore a cobalt blue coat with silky piped trim and covered buttons. The collared outerwear — likely paired with a matching or complementary knee-length dress, similar to many of Camilla’s outfits — was layered with black tights for a winter-proof finish.

(L-R): Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles III arrive to visit Liverpool Central Library in Liverpool, England, on April 26, 2023. CREDIT: Jon Super - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla finished her outfit with metal and pearl drop earrings, a stack of thin gold bracelets and two crown-shaped brooches. Her outfit also featured a small black leather flap handbag and gloves.

When it came to footwear, Camilla finished her outfit with a pair of black low-heeled pumps. Her style featured smooth black suede uppers with rounded toes and closed counters, complete with faintly exaggerated rubber outsoles for added traction. The set was finished with a pair of short block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height, bringing the set a balanced finish with a subtle height boost.

A closer look at Camilla’s pumps. CREDIT: Jon Super - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Pumps similar to Camilla’s are a popular style of their versatile silhouette and easy wear. Short-heeled suede and leather styles in hues of brown, tan and black are regularly released in seasonal collections from a wide range of brands, including Everlane, Naturalizer, Marc Fisher and Vince Camuto.

(L-R): Scott Mills, Queen Consort Camilla, Hannah Waddingham, King Charles III, Julia Sanina and Rylan Clark visit the Eurovision 2023 stage in Liverpool, England, on April 26, 2023. CREDIT: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.