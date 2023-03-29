Queen Consort Camilla Goes Blue in Tweed Coat & Sharp Boots in Germany

Queen Consort Camilla was formally outfitted in Germany this week. The royal’s appearance with King Charles III marked the start of their first state visit to Germany, taking place until Friday.

On Wednesday, Camilla arrived with Charles at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and first lady Elke Buedenbender. For the occasion, she wore a light blue tweed coat over a lace-overlaid knee-length dress. The outerwear was formally paired with black gloves and a leather handbag, as well as a complementary blue fascinator with geometric peacock feather accents.

(L-R): German First Lady Elke Buedenbender, Camilla – Queen Consort, King Charles III and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrive for a ceremonial welcome at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany on March 29, 2023. CREDIT: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Camilla finished her outfit with gold and pearl drop earrings, as well as a gleaming blue flower-shaped brooch.

When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black knee-high boots. Her style appeared to feature suede uppers with a slouched texture, accented by lightly squared almond-shaped toes. Short heels totaling at least 1 to 2 inches in height finished the set, giving her a subtle height boost that was easy to wear throughout the day.

A closer look at Camilla’s boots. CREDIT: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Boots similar to Camilla’s are a top style during colder seasons, thanks to their full coverage and versatile nature. Short-heeled leather and suede styles in hues of black, brown and tan are the most popular, released in recent collections from brands including Sam Edelman, Boden, Aquatalia and Dear Frances.

(L-R): Camilla – Queen Consort and King Charles III arrive for a ceremonial welcome at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany on March 29, 2023. CREDIT: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

