Queen Camilla Goes Green in Fiona Clare Dress & Classic Pumps at Enniskillen Castle With King Charles III

Queen Camilla made a stylish appearance during a visit to Enniskillen Castle in Northern Ireland with King Charles III on Thursday.

The newly-minted Queen of England stood out in a green Fiona Clare dress for the occasion. She donned a sandy beige trench coat on top of the vibrant pleated dress, sporting it casually around her shoulders.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Enniskillen Castle as part of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland, on May 25, 2023. CREDIT: Getty

The knee-length dress she wore featured a stand-up collar with intricate embroidery that gave way to a zipper in the front that stopped around her midsection. Embroidered cuffs completed the colorful design.

As for footwear, she went with a pair of timeless nude pumps boasting a low-block heel for easy walking and a subtly pointed toe. The style has been a mainstay in her royal wardrobe over the years.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Enniskillen Castle as part of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland, on May 25, 2023. CREDIT: Getty

The 75-year-old — who wed the former Prince of Wales in 2005 — accessorized her look with a smattering of jewelry, including several bracelets and a classic timepiece on her left wrist.

Meanwhile, the King looked dapper in a gray suit paired with a red, black and gold striped tie and glossy dress shoes in a deep shade of dark purple.

A closer look at Queen Camilla wearing nude leather heels. CREDIT: Getty

Earlier this month on May 6, Queen Camilla was coronated alongside King Charles in an extravagant ceremony held at Westminster Abbey in London, England. The coronation was attended by plenty of people of note from overseas, including U.S. first lady Jill Biden, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Rania of Jordan (to name just a few).

