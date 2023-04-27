Priyanka Chopra Goes Red Hot in Crop Top & Lace-Up Boots on ‘Today’ Show

Priyanka Chopra was spotted leaving a taping of the “Today” show on Thursday in New York. The Indian actress was on to promote her new Amazon Prime Video film “Citadel.”

For her talk show appearance, the “Quantico” actress was clad in a bright red two-piece set comprised of a sleeveless mock neck cropped top in a fitted style. On the bottom, Chopra wore a bodycon matching maxi skirt with a flared mermaid hem trimmed with a voluminous gathered red fabric. The matching set also featured a ribbed texture that offered the garment visual interest.

Priyanka Chopra is seen in Midtown on April 27, 2023, in New York leaving the “Today” show. CREDIT: GC Images

As for accessories, the “Bay Watch” star sported all-gold jewelry including stacked bangles and large black sunglasses.

On the footwear front, Chopra donned lace-up boots, also in red, with matching crimson lace-up detailing and shiny patent leather uppers set atop 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels. The shoes also included sharp pointed toes that gave the set a knife-like quality.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, the “Text for You” actress often wears sleek and streamlined pairs on the red carpet. Chopra can usually be seen in embellished or metallic sandals and pumps from Casadei, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate flat boots by Dior and Diesel, as well as Giuseppe Zanotti and Sergio Rossi sneakers. She also has a penchant for comfortable footwear, including Crocs clogs and Gucci slides.

Priyanka Chopra is seen in Midtown on April 27, 2023 in New York leaving the “Today” show. CREDIT: GC Images

“Citadel” officially premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. The sci-fi series follows a fallen global spy agency and its agents’ memories that have been wiped clean. Citadel agents must remember their past and find the strength to fight back. The film features a star-studded cast including Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra and Stanley Tucci among others.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.