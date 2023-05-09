Priyanka Chopra Channels Marilyn Monroe in Breezy White Dress & Matching Boots on ‘The View’

Priyanka Chopra was photographed soaking up the sun in New York on Monday ahead of her appearance on “The View.” Chopra sat down for an interview, in which she spoke about her latest film “Love Again.”

The “Baywatch” star was clad in a white halter-style dress that recalled the summer sun. The maxi-length garment featured a plunging bodice, billowing breezy skirt and strappy low back. Priyanka’s wears look almost identical to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic billowing white dress look from”The Seven Year Itch.”

Priyanka Chopra is seen arriving at “The View” on May 8, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Further elevating her ensemble, Priyanka sported white shades with gold hardware and matching shiny lenses. The “Quantico” actress also wore a coordinating pair of large gold hoops. For the finishing touches, Priyanka’s hair was parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.

On the footwear front, Chopra stepped out in a pair of white boots that seemingly stopped at ankle height. The footwear was comprised of pointed toes and leather uppers sat atop stiletto heels.