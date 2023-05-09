Priyanka Chopra Channels Marilyn Monroe in Breezy White Dress & Matching Boots on ‘The View’

Priyanka Chopra was photographed soaking up the sun in New York on Monday ahead of her appearance on “The View.” Chopra sat down for an interview, in which she spoke about her latest film “Love Again.”
The “Baywatch” star was clad in a white halter-style dress that recalled the summer sun. The maxi-length garment featured a plunging bodice, billowing breezy skirt and strappy low back. Priyanka’s wears look almost identical to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic billowing white dress look from”The Seven Year Itch.”
Further elevating her ensemble, Priyanka sported white shades with gold hardware and matching shiny lenses. The “Quantico” actress also wore a coordinating pair of large gold hoops. For the finishing touches, Priyanka’s hair was parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.
On the footwear front, Chopra stepped out in a pair of white boots that seemingly stopped at ankle height. The footwear was comprised of pointed toes and leather uppers sat atop stiletto heels.
When it comes to shoes, the “Text for You” actress often wears sleek and streamlined pairs on the red carpet. Chopra can usually be seen in embellished or metallic sandals and pumps from Casadei, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate flat boots by Dior and Diesel, as well as Giuseppe Zanotti and Sergio Rossi sneakers. She also has a penchant for comfortable footwear, including Crocs clogs and Gucci slides.
“Love Again” officially premiered in theaters on May 5. The movie follows Mira Ray as she copes with the loss of her fiance. Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cellphone number, not realizing it was reassigned to journalist Rob Burns. The film features a star-studded cast including Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Celine Dion among others.
