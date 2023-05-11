Priyanka Chopra Delivers Chic Style in Plunging Dress & Pointy Pumps on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Priyanka Chopra brought chic style to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday.

The “Citadel” actress sat down with Hudson to chat about sharing the screen with her husband Nick Jonas and how hard she worked to get her daughter Malti to say “Mama” as her first word. Chopra even joked about her mother’s celebrity crushes and told Hudson that Jonas actually watched her win Miss World 2000 when he was 7-years-old.

Chopra looked stunning while appearing on the morning talk show. The “Love Again” star wore a long-sleeve chocolate brown midi dress. The piece featured a long sash that draped from the center, a plunging V-neckline and a flowing skirt.

As for accessories, the entertainer went with a dangling statement earring, a thin bracelet and dark nails. Chopra styled her hair in a high bun and let two strands frame her face. For makeup, she went with soft, shimmery eyeshadow and a neutral matte lip.

Priyanka Chopra appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on May 11, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Millard

When it came down to the shoes, the “Quantico” alum slipped into a pair of pale yellow pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette included a triangular pointed-toe, clear uppers, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Chopra describes her personal style as classic and chic. She lives for a cozy piece, but is very fond of flowy dresses, dashing outwear and oversized tailoring. She tends to gravitate towards sleek and streamlined footwear when she’s on the red carpet. She also favors embellished or metallic sandals and pointed-toe pumps from labels like Casadei, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty looks will likely include flat boots by Dior and Diesel, as well as Giuseppe Zanotti and Sergio Rossi sneakers.

