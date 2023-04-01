Priyanka Chopra Exudes Elegance in Elie Saab Haute Couture and Gold Platforms at the Opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra stunned alongside her husband Nick Jonas at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday.

Priyanka Chopra poses for pictures during the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani cultural centre in Mumbai on March 31, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Chopra was clad in a glamorous Elie Saab Haute Couture gown comprised of a rhinestoned bodice followed by a sheer peachy pink floor-length skirt. The skirt was flowing and dotted with crystals in a sporadic nature. The garment also featured a sculpted floral cape sat on Chopra’s shoulders and around her neck made of a similarly sheer and peachy fabric also dotted with high-shine rhinestones. The cape graced the floor, sweeping elegantly along as the Indian star moved. Chopra rounded out her look in a major way with high-shine jewelry encrusted with gemstones and diamonds. Her lengthy brown hair was worn up gathered into a quaffed updo.

Towering over the rest, Chopra sported gold platform sandal heels that added major height to the “Baywatch” actress’ look. The platform duo featured chunky soles, peep-toes, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 to 6 inches in height.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s shoes. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection. Platform heels, in all shapes, colors and sizes, are a must-have in many celebrities’ closets, Vergara’s included.

When it comes to shoes, the “Text for You” actress often wears sleek and streamlined pairs on the red carpet. Chopra can usually be seen in embellished or metallic sandals and pumps from Casadei, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate flat boots by Dior and Diesel, as well as Giuseppe Zanotti and Sergio Rossi sneakers. She also has a penchant for comfortable footwear, including Crocs clogs and Gucci slides.

Priyanka Chopra poses for pictures during the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani cultural centre in Mumbai on March 31, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

