Priyanka Chopra Goes for Drama in Green Feather-Embellished Valentino Dress & Heels at ‘Citadel’ Premiere in Rome

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the premiere of “Citadel” at Space Cinema Moderno Roma on Friday in Rome, Italy, in a brilliant green ensemble. The event was one of the many stops on the world tour promoting her latest project, where she portrays Nadia Sinh.

To this event, she paired a voluminous, relaxed-fit Valentino cape with an extravagant feather adornment over a sophisticated, full-length silk slip dress. Complementing the look, the actress accessorized with diamond jewelry featuring emerald green stones and styled her hair in a chic and messy updo to give way to the outfit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the premiere of “Citadel” at Space Cinema Moderno Roma on April 21, 2023, in Rome. CREDIT: Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

The angle of the photos didn’t allow us to see her shoes, but it is likely she strapped on a pair of towering platforms. Chopra’s shoe style is as bold and adventurous as her overall fashion sense. She is often seen sporting statement-making footwear, from sleek stilettos to edgy boots and has a penchant for bold colors and prints. Chopra is known for effortlessly blending comfort and style, and her shoe choices are no exception, often featuring comfortable yet fashionable options that complement her outfits perfectly.

On April 28, Amazon Prime Video will debut “Citadel,” a science-fiction series that chronicles a former worldwide espionage organization and its agents’ erased memories. In order to mount a resistance, the Citadel agents must recollect their past and summon the courage to battle back.

