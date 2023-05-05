Princess Charlene of Monaco Brings ‘Chaos’ Heels to King Charles’ Coronation Reception in Manolo Blahnik’s Barely-There Sandals

Princess Charlene of Monaco attended King Charles’ Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on Friday in London with her husband, Prince Albert.

She arrived in a versatile choice of footwear, opting for Manolo Blahnik’s “Chaos” sandals, a minimalist strappy style done in metallic napa leather. “It’s light, it gives a lot of leg and it’s barely there,” Blahnik himself has said of his silhouette, which he dubbed the “Chaos” sandal.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The shoes feature a 4.25-inch stiletto heel, an adjustable ankle strap and an open-toe design. The leather lining and sole provide durability and comfort, while the shoes are made in Italy for high-quality craftsmanship. Some styles range around $775.

Eschewing cocktail dresses like many of the ladies at the event, the princess also made striking style statement in a light blue jumpsuit that incorporated an asymmetrical capelet overlay and split-leg details made with crepe fabric. The unique hem featured crystal embellishments throughout.

Manolo Blahnik Chaos 105mm Metallic Napa Sandals CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

In the glam department, she opted for simple diamond earrings to highlight her pixie hairstyle and glitzy makeup.

The metallic sandal trend for spring and summer is all about adding some shimmer and shine to your footwear.

Whether you prefer flat or heeled sandals, you can find them in shades of silver, gold, bronze and rose gold. Some popular styles include strappy sandals, slide sandals and even metallic flip-flops. These versatile shoes can be dressed up or down, making them perfect for a day at the beach or a night out on the town.

Princess Charlene of Monaco is known for her classic and elegant sense of style. As a former Olympic swimmer, she often incorporates sporty elements into her wardrobe, such as streamlined silhouettes and nautical-inspired pieces.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 05, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She also favors neutral tones, particularly navy blue and white, and has been seen wearing designs from notable fashion houses like Chanel, Versace and Christian Dior. Her fashion choices often reflect her charitable work and commitment to environmental causes, with sustainable and ethical fashion choices being a priority.

For the pre-coronation event, she was accompanied by other prominent members of the British royal family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Other distinguished attendees at the reception included the Crown Prince and Princess of Japan, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and several other royals from various parts of the world.

