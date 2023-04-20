Pregnant Rihanna Matches With Son in Denim & Studded Leather Boots in Paris

Rihanna and her son were a cute coordinated duo in denim while out in Paris.

The “Lift Me Up” singer and her toddler were spotted leaving César Paris restaurant on Wednesday night. The Fenty mogul was decked out in denim, giving the classic trend her own personal upgrade. Riri donned a puffy, denim bomber jacket that was decorated with silver studs on the sleeves and on the baggy square pockets.

Rihanna and her son at César Paris restaurant on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com

Rihanna and her son at César Paris restaurant on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Spread Pictured/MEGA

The Grammy Award-winning musician layered the piece with a denim crop top and miniskirt. Adding a dose of glam to her look, Riri accessorized with stud earrings and a diamond choker necklace. Her hair was styled in a chic updo, while curly strands framed her face. As for makeup, the “Work” artist opted for shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip.

Rihanna’s son sported a green and white Fendi jacket, which was complemented with a white T-shirt and light-wash blue jeans. Completing his outfit was a pair of black ankle boots.

Rihanna and her son at César Paris restaurant on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com

Rihanna matched with her son and tied her outfit together with knee-high boots. The leather silhouette was adorned with studs and included a sharp pointed-toe and thin stiletto heel.

Rihanna and her son at César Paris restaurant on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls due to her incomparable style. She has a natural knack for mixing edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The beauty mogul has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Her red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

