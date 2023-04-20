Pregnant Rihanna Matches With Son in Denim & Gianvito Rossi Lydia Boots in Paris

Rihanna and her son were a cute coordinated duo in denim while out in Paris.

The “Lift Me Up” singer and her toddler were spotted leaving César Paris restaurant on Wednesday night. The Fenty mogul was decked out in denim, giving the classic trend her own personal upgrade. Riri donned a puffy, denim bomber jacket that was decorated with silver studs on the sleeves and on the baggy square pockets.

Rihanna and her son at César Paris restaurant on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com

Rihanna and her son at César Paris restaurant on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Spread Pictured/MEGA

The Grammy Award-winning musician layered the piece with a denim crop top and miniskirt. Adding a dose of glam to her look, Riri accessorized with stud earrings and a diamond choker necklace. Her hair was styled in a chic updo, while curly strands framed her face. As for makeup, the “Work” artist opted for shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip.

Related LeBron James' Wife Savannah James Flexes Her Feet in Clear Gianvito Rossi Heels With Floral Vivienne Westwood Corset Lauren London Delivers Business-Chic Style in Oversized Blazer & Sleek Stiletto Boots Zaya Wade Pops in Miu Miu Sweater Minidress & Thong Knee-High Boots

Rihanna’s son sported a green and white Fendi jacket, which was complemented with a white T-shirt and light-wash blue jeans. Completing his outfit was a pair of black ankle boots.

Rihanna and her son at César Paris restaurant on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com

Rihanna matched with her son and tied her outfit together with Gianvito Rossi’s Lydia boots from the Italian luxury label’s fall 2023 collection. The custom made silhouette was adorned with studs and included a sharp pointed-toe and thin stiletto heel.

Rihanna and her son at César Paris restaurant on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls due to her incomparable style. She has a natural knack for mixing edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The beauty mogul has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Her red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

Related:

Best Boots for Women

Best Platform Boots for Women

Shop Similar Boots

Alaia Calfskin Grommet Knee Boots

PHOTOS: Click to discover Rihanna’s wildest shoe moments in the gallery.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.