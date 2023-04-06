Pregnant Rihanna Updates Maternity Style in Sheer Skirt & Stiletto Heels With Her Baby Son

It was a mother-and-son date for Rihanna and her 10-month-old baby. The “We Found Love” singer, who is expecting her second child with her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky, enjoyed a dinner date with her toddler at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday night.

When it comes to date night and maternity style nobody does it quite like Rihanna. Case in point: her latest look. For the outing, the Fenty Beauty founder sported a vintage black and gray Wu-Tang Clan hockey jersey, which she complemented with a sheer maxi skirt.

Rihanna and her son at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on April 5, 2023, in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA

In true fashion form, the billionaire beauty mogul amped up her look with layered choker necklaces, large diamond statement rings and dark futuristic shades. The “Pour It Up” musician styled her hair straight and added a glossy berry lip.

Riri’s son looked cute and cozy for the outing. The infant held a pacifier in his mouth and donned a full gray outfit with white tube socks.

Finishing Rihanna’s wardrobe was a pair of black strappy sandals. The slip-on style featured a pointy outsole, an asymmetrical strap across the toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls due to her incomparable style. She has a natural knack for mixing edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Diamonds” artist has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Her red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

