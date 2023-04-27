Pregnant Rihanna Announces ‘Smurfs’ Role in Statement Denim Dress & Matching Boots at CinemaCon 2023

Hours after Rihanna was spotted leaving her hotel in New York, the pregnant billionaire made a fashionable appearance at the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

During the presentation held at Caesars Palace, it was revealed the Barbadian “Love on the Brain” singer had nabbed the voice role of Smurfette in a new live-action hybrid “Smurfs” reboot. The feature is set to hit theaters on Feb. 14 in 2025. “I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but it didn’t work out,” she joked on stage.

The multi-hyphenate superstar hit the stage in a pale blue, faded denim dress featuring a round neckline, long sleeves and a high slit. Underneath, she wore slouchy thigh-high boots. She also styled the long, billowy look with a necklace and matching earrings adorned with dark blue gems for the occasion.

Rihanna wears a light blue faded denim dress onstage while promoting the upcoming Smurfs film during CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Getty

As the Fenty Beauty founder walked on stage and her dress opened up, the slit revealed her to be wearing a pair of coordinating, light-wash denim boots that extended all the way up her legs.

Rihanna speaks onstage to promote the upcoming ‘Smurfs’ for the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Getty

