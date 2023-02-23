Pregnant Naomi Osaka Relaxes in Mint Green Shirt Dress & Shorts to Celebrate Her Victoria’s Secret Collection.

Naomi Osaka brought a breezy approach to athleisure for her Victoria’s Secret collection’s launch event. The star’s new Victoria’s Secret x Naomi Osaka line highlights sleepwear and loungewear in an easygoing color palette of jade green, lavender and black, inspired by self-care and relaxation.

Osaka hosted an event for the occasion on Tuesday in Los Angeles, Calif., posing beforehand in a full outfit from her collection. The pregnant athlete’s ensemble consisted of a black $60 short robe, layered atop a matching pair of $35 lounge shorts. The lightweight set was layered atop her light jade $55 Boyfriend shirt dress, a collared button-down style in a relaxed, open fit.

Naomi Osaka attends the Victoria’s Secret x Naomi Osaka event in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Osaka opted to go sans accessories during the event, only pairing her easygoing outfit with a matching light jade-tipped manicure and pedicure that seamlessly matched her shirt dress. When it came to shoes, Osaka went equally minimal by opting to go barefoot. However, it’s likely the tennis star comfortably finished her ensemble with a set of slip-on slides or flat sandals, a common choice while in warmer environments.

Osaka is the latest star to announce her upcoming pregnancy in 2023, in addition to celebrities including Rihanna and Da Brat.

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

When it comes to footwear, Osaka’s shoe choices are often minimal and sleek. On the red carpet, the Grand Slam-winning athlete often wears ankle-strapped or lace-up pumps, sandals and platform heels in a wide variety of neutral and tonal colors, hailing from brands including Giuseppe Zanotti. For athletic occasions, Osaka can regularly be seen wearing colorful Nike sneakers, given her longtime partnership with the brand; she’s even designed custom sneakers for competitive matches and launched her own NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka sneaker in 2021.

