Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Strikes A Pose in Sheer Trench Coat, Fendi Baguette and Paneled Nike Sneakers

Lindsay Lohan elevated her baby bump with a fashionable twist in her latest social media post. Previously, Lohan announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, who she married in 2022.

On Saturday, Lohan snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories. As seen online, the “Parent Trap” star posed for the occasion in a black short-sleeved minidress. The piece was layered beneath a sheer black trench coat, which Lohan opted to accessorize with a black hair bow and oversized sunglasses.

Lindsay Lohan takes a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lohan complemented her outfit with several thin gold and diamond rings and two thin gold bracelets. Her ensemble was finished with a vintage tan suede Fendi Baguette handbag, complete with braided trim and a beaded buckle for a bohemian edge.

When it came to footwear, Lohan laced into a set of Nike sneakers to finish her attire. The “Mean Girls” actress‘ style featured dark brown and light tan paneled uppers, cinched by black laces. A set of rounded textured brown soles finished the pair with a sporty base, giving her attire a futuristic appeal.

The selfie marked Lohan’s latest pregnancy style moment following her baby shower this week. During that occasion, she wore a white crystal-trimmed slit dress — as well as an orange fringed tank dress with yellow Alexandre Birman platform sandals.

When it comes to shoes, Lohan’s styles run the gamut between edgy and bohemian. The multi-hyphenate is known for wearing studded, metallic and sharp strappy sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Zanotti, Louboutin and Valentino. Her off-duty styles encompass similarly statement-making pairs, including thigh-high and ankle boots by Prada, Saint Laurent, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton.

Lohan has been a reigning figure in fashion as an early 2000’s pop culture fixture, as well as a Fashion Month regular and campaign star for Miu Miu, Christian Siriano, Fornarina and Dooney & Bourke over the years. In 2022, she also starred in an Allbirds campaign for the brand’s sustainable Tree Flyer sneakers.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

