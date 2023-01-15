×
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Slick in Cutouts and Studded Slingback Pumps at OBB Studios Opening

By Aaron Royce
Phoebe Gates took a slick approach to night-out dressing for the opening of production company OBB Studios. The event included a performance by Justin Bieber, as well as a Rhode Beauty activation attended in-person by Hailey Bieber.

In a new Instagram Stories post from Saturday night, the 20-year-old influencer wore a sharp black minidress. Posing with friends Alix Earle and Sophia Kianni, Gates wore a strapless minidress with a cutout curved bodice. The sleek piece was paired with a hot pink leather Valentino crossbody handbag for a dynamic pop of color.

Alix Earle, Sophia Kianni, Phoebe Gates, OBB studios, black dress, minidress, cutout dress, Valentino, hot pink bag, crossbody bag, pumps, black pumps, slingback pumps, stilettos, studded pumps, heels, high heels
Alix Earle, Sophia Kianni and Phoebe Gates attend the OBB Studios opening.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Sophia Kianni

When it came to footwear, Gates’ shoes were utterly edgy: a set of slingback pumps, covered in a range of varying pyramid studs. The punky set was accentuated by sharp pointed toes, given a sleek finish from 4-inch stiletto heels that provided Gates with a soaring height boost.

Gates’ sleek style moment followed her and boyfriend Robert Ross’ romantic New Year’s Eve moment together this year, where she wore a red backless minidress while barefoot.

Gates has become an emerging star in the fashion world, particularly while attending Fashion Month shows this season for Aje, Alice + Olivia, Michael Kors and Valentino. The socialite often wears stiletto-heeled or platform sandals in neutral tones for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Gates has also been spotted in low-top Louis Vuitton and Golden Goose sneakers, as well.

