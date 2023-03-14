×
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Blossoms in Floral Dress & Leather Boots for Reformation’s Blog Series

By Aaron Royce
Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe Gates was sharply outfitted in a new Reformation campaign for the brand’s “Getting stuff done” blog series — which has previously included interviews with Krystal Persaud, Zara Rahim and Ann Hayden. Gates’ Q&A post included a discussion on her work as a college student, environmentalist advocate and sustainability.

In a new Instagram post, the 20-year-old influencer posed for the brand in a romantic white dress with a lace-trimmed squared neckline. Her knee-length style included rounded 3/4-length sleeves, as well as a paneled waistline cinched with a thin black bow. A delicate allover yellow, purple and light tan floral print smoothly coated the piece with a vintage-inspired finish.

Phoebe Gates poses for Reformation’s “Getting stuff done” blog series.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

When it came to footwear, Gates slipped on a pair of sharp knee-high boots — also from Reformation — to finish her outfit. Her $450 Remy style featured smooth black leather uppers, complete with square-tipped pointed toes. A set of conical 2-inch angled heels completed the pair with a contemporary finish, bringing Gates’ outfit a chic twist while remaining practical for everyday wear.

Phoebe Gates poses for Reformation’s “Getting stuff done” blog series.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation
Reformation’s Remy boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Gates has become an emerging star in the fashion world. The socialite often wears stiletto-heeled or platform sandals in neutral tones for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Gates has also been spotted in low-top Louis Vuitton and Golden Goose sneakers. She’s also become a front-row fixture at Fashion Month for brands including Aje, Alice + Olivia, Michael Kors and Valentino.

