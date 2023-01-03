Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in Red Minidress While Barefoot With Boyfriend Robert Ross on New Year’s Eve

Phoebe Gates brought vibrant style from 2022 into 2023 while celebrating New Year’s Eve.

In a new Instagram post with boyfriend Robert Ross on Sunday, the 20-year-old influencer wore a bright red backless minidress. The punchy piece featured a plunging neckline with a ruched tulle texture, complete with a lightly flounced hem and sleeves. Gates complemented her ensemble with gold hoop earrings and a bangle bracelet. Ross was also sharply outfitted for the occasion, wearing a black suit and white shirt with leather loafers.

When it came to footwear, Gates’ shoes were not visible — in fact, it appeared she removed her shoes during the evening and opted to enter the new year barefoot. However, it’s likely she donned a set of platform sandals or pumps beforehand, as previously seen during formal occasions.

Gates’ New Year’s Eve moment followed her and Ross’ sharp wedding guest snapshot in late 2021, where she wore a pastel pink crystal-lined dress; he wore a black tuxedo to complete their classic pairing.

Gates has become an emerging star in the fashion world, particularly while attending Fashion Month shows this season for Aje, Alice + Olivia, Michael Kors and Valentino. The socialite often wears stiletto-heeled or platform sandals in neutral tones for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Gates has also been spotted in low-top Louis Vuitton and Golden Goose sneakers, as well.

