Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Buckles Into Satin Pumps & Corset Coat for Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu was dynamically dressed for Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture show at Haute Couture Week.
While in Paris, Leroy-Beaulieu posed ahead of entering the show to view creative director Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired collection on Monday morning. The “Emily in Paris” star’s ensemble featured a fall 2022 Schiaparelli coat crafted from fluffy white shearling. Giving the cozy outerwear a sultry twist was stitched black leather front paneling, shaped like an exaggerated curved corset.
Leroy-Beaulieu’s outfit was finished with sculpted gold sunburn post earrings, as well as sheer black tights and a smooth leather top-handle handbag.
When it came to footwear, Leroy-Belliau slipped into a surrealist pair of Schiaparelli pumps. The “Call My Agent!” actress’ black satin style featured smooth square-toed uppers, topped with a curved gold-lined plate mimicking a large buckle. Her set was finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, as well as bright pink soles — a dynamic Schiaparelli signature — providing a whimsical pop of color.
Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.
This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.
