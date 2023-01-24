PETA Deems Kylie Jenner’s Viral Lion-Head Schiaparelli Dress “Fabulously Innovative”

Kylie Jenner’s viral gown — as well as other animal head-topped styles — from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 haute couture show has a new fan: PETA.

The organization, which stands for “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals,” has released a statement to Page Six to defend Jenner’s choice of dress and others shown in Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-themed collection.

Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

In the statement, PETA president Ingrid Newkirk called the collection “fabulously innovative” from its usage of materials including painted foam, wool and silk faux fur — not, as many initially presumed online, real leather or fur. Her statement encompassed Jenner’s velvet dress topped with a lion head, which Irina Shayk simultaneously wore on the runway.

Related Kylie Jenner Elevates Electric Blue Slit Dress With Sparkling Padlock Boots at Paris Fashion Week Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Buckles Into Satin Pumps & Corset Coat for Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show Shalom Harlow Goes Wild for Schiaparelli in Leopard-Head Dress & Keyhole Pumps at Haute Couture Show

Irina Shayk walks in the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Estrop by Getty Images

Similar pieces in the collection included wolf and leopard head-accented gowns worn by Naomi Campbell and Shalom Harlow, respectively.

“Kylie, Naomi and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and maybe a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism,” Newkirk said. “We encourage everyone to stick with 100% cruelty-free designs that showcase human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering.”

Naomi Campbell walks in the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Shalom Harlow walks in the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Estrop by Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture collection in the gallery.