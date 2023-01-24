×
PETA Deems Kylie Jenner’s Viral Lion-Head Schiaparelli Dress “Fabulously Innovative”

By Aaron Royce
Kylie Jenner’s viral gown — as well as other animal head-topped styles — from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 haute couture show has a new fan: PETA.

The organization, which stands for “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals,” has released a statement to Page Six to defend Jenner’s choice of dress and others shown in Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-themed collection.

Kylie Jenner, Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry, gown, black gown, corset gown, lion head, lion head gown, embroidered gown, heels, slingback pumps, pumps, toe pumps, Haute Couture Week, haute couture, spring 2023 couture, fashion show, runway show, Paris
Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023.
CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

In the statement, PETA president Ingrid Newkirk called the collection “fabulously innovative” from its usage of materials including painted foam, wool and silk faux fur — not, as many initially presumed online, real leather or fur. Her statement encompassed Jenner’s velvet dress topped with a lion head, which Irina Shayk simultaneously wore on the runway.

Irina Shayk, Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry, gown, black gown, corset gown, lion head, lion head gown, embroidered gown, heels, high heels, Haute Couture Week, haute couture, spring 2023 couture, fashion show, runway show, Paris
Irina Shayk walks in the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023.
CREDIT: Estrop by Getty Images

Similar pieces in the collection included wolf and leopard head-accented gowns worn by Naomi Campbell and Shalom Harlow, respectively.

“Kylie, Naomi and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and maybe a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism,” Newkirk said. “We encourage everyone to stick with 100% cruelty-free designs that showcase human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering.”

Naomi Campbell, Schiaparelli, runway show, fashion show
Naomi Campbell walks in the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images
Shalom Harlow, Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry, gown, gray gown, spotted gown, leopard head, leopard head gown, embroidered gown, pumps, cream pumps, leather pumps, heels, high heels, Haute Couture Week, haute couture, spring 2023 couture, fashion show, runway show, Paris
Shalom Harlow walks in the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023.
CREDIT: Estrop by Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture collection in the gallery.

