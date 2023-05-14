Penelope Cruz Blooms in Dolce & Gabbana Dress and Platform Sandals at David Di Donatello Awards 2023

Penelope Cruz arrived at the David Di Donatello Awards in a whimsical number from Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda in Rome on Wednesday. The Accademia del Cinema Italiano awards the David di Donatello Awards each year to outstanding films named after Donatello’s David statue, a symbol of the Italian Renaissance.

This floor-length dress made in Italy had an eye-catching design of black and white dots all over, and its plissé effect gave it a unique texture that accentuated the wearer’s silhouette. The dress was likely a standout choice for a red carpet event or formal occasion, as it combined both style and sophistication.

Penélope Cruz attends the 68th David Di Donatello red carpet on May 10, 2023 in Rome. CREDIT: Getty Images

Cruz even complemented the look the way the model did on the runway by accessorizing her hair with a large bouquet of red flowers while her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun.

Taking her look to new heights, the “Blow” star graced the red carpet in strappy sandals set on a platform heel. The platform shoe trend is a fashion trend that has been around for decades and has recently made a comeback. Platform shoes are shoes that have thick soles, typically made of wood or rubber, which elevate the wearer’s foot by several inches. These shoes can be designed in various styles, including sandals, sneakers, boots, and pumps.

Penélope Cruz attends the 68th David Di Donatello red carpet on May 10, 2023 in Rome. CREDIT: WireImage

The Spanish actress and a longtime Chanel muse recently served as a co-chair for the 2021 Met Gala along with Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Anna Wintour. She had last attended the event in 2019, where she donned a dress from the French label. In the same year, she also made her runway debut for Chanel after Karl Lagerfeld’s passing.

Cruz’s shoe collection comprises stylish Chanel heels as she is the brand’s global ambassador. In addition, she has sported sandals by Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Versace on the red carpet. When not attending events, she prefers wearing Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, as well as elegant Christian Louboutin pumps.