Paris Jackson Brings Wild Flair in Snake-Print Skirt & Suede Boots to Celsius’ Oasis Vibe House Party During Coachella 2023

Paris Jackson served up her usual mix of grunge and bohemian styles at Celsius’ Oasis Vibe House party in Indigo, California yesterday. The energy drink brand’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

The “Lighthouse” songstress attended the event clad in a structured cream-colored corset top featuring see-through paneling worn with a high-waisted snakeskin-print skirt. Jackson layered on a long slouchy brown lace cardigan that sat off-the-shoulders in a casual manner.

On her feet, Jackson laced up brown suede combat boots with thick platform soles in black. The chunky footwear is up the songwriter’s alley, acting as a mainstay in her wardrobe thanks in part to the lax nature of the shoe style and the versatile neutral hue. The boots provided Jackson with reliable comfort and a boost in height that further streamlined her silhouette.

Jackson’s wardrobe consists of looser flowing silhouettes and boho-chic pieces. Her personal style seems to be a mix of grunge with references to the 70s and 80s. On the red carpet, she often takes on designers like Dior, Balmain, Christian Louboutin and Calvin Klein.

Celsius Energy Drink hosted a star-studded event in celebration of their Celsius Oasis Vibe launch. Celebrities gathered for a refreshing escape where they tasted the new Celsius Oasis Vibe, Sparkling Prickly Pear Lime flavor and sipped on tasty cocktails from 818 Tequila. Celebrity guests included Shaun White, Madison Beer, G-Eazy, Ariana Madix and Paris Jackson among others.

