Paris Hilton Pops in Rainbow Amina Muaddi Pumps & Floral-Collared Dress in NYC

Paris Hilton brought a burst of color to Manhattan while promoting her new memoir, “Paris: The Memoir” in New York City.

Hilton was spotted strolling in the city on Wednesday afternoon, wearing a punchy pink minidress. The “Simple Life” star’s vibrant style featured a hot pink hue, complete with a short hem and collared neckline trimmed in sparkling flower-shaped crystals. A long white coat added a sophisticated finish to the ensemble — as well as Hilton’s own copy of her own $21 memoir.

Paris Hilton is spotted in New York City on March 14, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Hilton continued her chi streak with her accessories: a classic set of diamond stud earrings and a pair of white-framed cat-eye sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, Hilton slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps by FNAA-winning designer Amina Muaddi to finish her outfit. The “Stars Are Blind” singer’s $1,190 Begum Rainbow Shadow set included smooth leather uppers in a triple-toned pink, purple and blue palette, complete with sharp triangular toes. Muaddi’s signature sparkling crystal buckles topped each toe for a glamorous finish. The set was complete with the designer’s pyramid-based “Martini” heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height for added elevation.

A closer look at Hilton’s Amina Muaddi pumps. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Amina Muaddi’s Begum pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Webster

Hilton also made a sharp pair with younger sister Nicky Hilton during the day, as well. While strolling together, Hilton wore her same punchy pink outfit. Nicky contrasted her sister in a black turtleneck sweater and slim-fitting trousers, layered with a classic camel coat, black leather Hermés Birkin handbag and pointed-toe pumps for a neutral, chic appearance.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton stroll together in New York City on March 14, 2023. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hilton’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. The “Paris in Love” star’s footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

