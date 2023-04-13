Paris Hilton Embraces Romantic Dressing in Pink Lace Dress & Rockstud Pumps for Revolve’s 20th Anniversary

Paris Hilton attended an intimate dinner hosted by Revolve in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Hilton celebrated the brand’s 20th Anniversary milestone and the 6th annual Revolve Festival. The event was held at the residence of Michael Mente, Co-CEO of Revolve.

Hilton was outfitted in a pastel pink maxi dress in a flouncy style with billowing long sleeves, bow tie detailing on the neckline and dainty lace trim. The spring-ready ensemble was worn with simple and sophisticated diamond studs.

Paris Hilton at a Revolve dinner held on April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA

On her feet, Hilton opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of ivory Valentino caged Rockstud pointed-toe pumps that offered her ensemble a neutral but sharp. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction thanks to the addition of studded crisscrossing straps in a nude shade that wound around her feet. The footwear style is commonplace for many celebrities, Hilton included.

A closer look at Paris Hilton’s shoes. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA

Valentino’s Rockstud caged pumps in ivory. CREDIT: Valentino

Hilton’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. She has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. The “Paris in Love” star’s footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Revolve’s dinner featured friends, family and supporters of the brand from over the last 20 years. Influencers, celebrities, designers, stylists and brand partners gathered and were greeted with a cocktail hour featuring specialty cocktails from 818’s Eight Reserve while Brittany Sky spun some of the brand’s favorite hits from over the years.

Guests were then seated for dinner with a private dining experience by Shoku. Mente and Mike Karanikolas and Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona welcomed everyone with speeches of gratitude. Impromptu congratulatory speeches were then given by Rachel Zoe, Shay Mitchell, Pia Baroncini, Draya Michele and more.

