Paris Hilton Sparkles in Crystal Pumps With Noah Centineo on ‘This is Paris’ Podcast

Paris Hilton was glamorously outfitted for the latest episode of her “This is Paris” podcast, featuring “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” actor Noah Centineo as its latest guest.

The “Simple Life” star posed on a couch indoors while recording the podcast episode with Centineo, as seen in her latest Instagram Reel. For the occasion, Hilton appeared to draw inspiration from fairytale princesses in a short-sleeved midi dress. Her lavender-blue style included a sheer texture with a buttoned bodice, complemented by a cinched waistline. The piece was finished with a flared skirt, which included a polka-dot-printed tulle base layer for a whimsical finish.

When it came to footwear, Hilton slipped into a pair of glamorous pumps from Gina Shoes to complete her princess-worthy outfit. The “Stars Are Blind” singer‘s set — the London brand’s $1,426 Minnelli style — included round-toed uppers crafted from smooth silver Argento satin. Giving the pair a statement-making finish were 4-inch stiletto heels, as well as a sparkling coating of light-catching silver Swarovski crystals. The embellished pair added a whimsical finish to Hilton’s outfit, while remaining statement-making in their own right.

Gina Shoes’ Minnelli pumps in argento satin. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gina Shoes

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

