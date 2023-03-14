Paris Hilton Is Spring-Ready in Floral Dress & White Pumps for ‘Good Morning America’

Paris Hilton brought blooming style to “Good Morning America” for her latest interview while promoting her new memoir, “Paris: The Memoir,” which is out today.

Hilton arrived to the talk show’s studios in New York City on Tuesday, wearing an elegant blue dress by Saloni.

Paris Hilton arrives to “Good Morning America” in New York City on March 14, 2023. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

The “Simple Life” star’s periwinkle-hued Isa style featured a gauzy mock-neck silhouette with a ruffled midi-length skirt, as well as long rounded sleeves. The piece was complete with an allover swirling floral print for a burst of sophisticated flair. Hilton finished her outfit with a cream-lapeled coat, as well as white cat-eye sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a white quilted Chanel flap handbag.

When it came to footwear, Hilton slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps to finish her outfit. The “Stars Are Blind” singer’s set included sharp triangular toes and thin ankle straps, crafted from smooth white leather. The style was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height for a sleek finish while remaining sharp and sophisticated for the occasion.

A closer look at Hilton’s pumps. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

During her appearance, Hilton discussed her new memoir, as well as the “simple Life” turning 20 years old and her experience parenting her first child with husband Carter Reum.

“It was just so cathartic, and just therapeutic, just letting go of so much, because I carried so much on me for so long, and I’ve been through so many hard times, but just to put it all out there really felt good,” Hilton said in her interview, which you can watch on YouTube below.

However, this wasn’t Hilton’s only sharp ensemble of the day. Following her interview, she left the “GMA” studios in an all-black ensemble, featuring a belted coat, sheer tights and suede pointed-toe pumps.

Paris Hilton leaves “Good Morning America” in New York City on March 14, 2023. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hilton’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. The “Paris in Love” star’s footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

