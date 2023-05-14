×
Pamela Anderson Pops in White Jeans and Heeled Mules for Lunch in Bel Air

By Aaron Royce
Pamela Anderson brought a chic spin to wardrobe classics while out and about this weekend.

On Saturday, Anderson was spotted entering the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles for lunch. For the occasion, the “Baywatch” star wore a white T-shirt, nonchalantly tucked into a pair of high-waisted slim-fitting jeans. The monochrome set created a streamlined appearance with casual wardrobe staples, instantly elevating the pieces’ informal nature.

Pamela Anderson, heels, high heels, mules white mules, open toed mules, heeled mules, summer mules, summer shoes, summer sandals, T-shirt, jeans, white jeans, lunch, Bel Air
Pamela Anderson walks to lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023.
CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

Similar T-shirts and jeans have become timeless staples in American fashion, able to be quickly paired to create an easy casual outfit. Denim jeans are particularly classic, with similar high-waisted pairs like Anderson’s regularly released from brands including Mavi, DL1961 and Mott & Bow.

Anderson’s outfit was complemented with a matching small white woven top-handled handbag, as well as black sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, Anderson slipped into a pair of white heeled mules to complete her outfit. The “Pamela: A Love Story” star’s style featured angled thin soles with wide slip-on straps, similarly to its classic sandal silhouette. The style was finished with angled tapered heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height, bringing Anderson a sleek height boost for the daytime affair.

When it comes to shoes, Anderson is renowned for her penchant for high heels — especially the stiletto and platform-soled styles she frequently wore in the ’80s and ’90s. Anderson regularly wears pointed-toe and platform pumps and heeled sandals in a range of textures and colors from brands including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Mink — even Balenciaga’s controversial “Croc Madame” heels. Anderson’s love for shoes has also extended to design, as she launched a shoe collection with Amélie Pichard in 2015.

PHOTOS: Discover Pamela Anderson’s bold ’90s stye in the gallery.

