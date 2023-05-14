Pamela Anderson Pops in White Jeans and Heeled Mules for Lunch in Bel Air

Pamela Anderson brought a chic spin to wardrobe classics while out and about this weekend.

On Saturday, Anderson was spotted entering the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles for lunch. For the occasion, the “Baywatch” star wore a white T-shirt, nonchalantly tucked into a pair of high-waisted slim-fitting jeans. The monochrome set created a streamlined appearance with casual wardrobe staples, instantly elevating the pieces’ informal nature.

Pamela Anderson walks to lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

Similar T-shirts and jeans have become timeless staples in American fashion, able to be quickly paired to create an easy casual outfit. Denim jeans are particularly classic, with similar high-waisted pairs like Anderson’s regularly released from brands including Mavi, DL1961 and Mott & Bow.

Anderson’s outfit was complemented with a matching small white woven top-handled handbag, as well as black sunglasses.

Pamela Anderson walks to lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Anderson slipped into a pair of white heeled mules to complete her outfit. The “Pamela: A Love Story” star’s style featured angled thin soles with wide slip-on straps, similarly to its classic sandal silhouette. The style was finished with angled tapered heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height, bringing Anderson a sleek height boost for the daytime affair.

A closer look at Anderson’s mules. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Anderson is renowned for her penchant for high heels — especially the stiletto and platform-soled styles she frequently wore in the ’80s and ’90s. Anderson regularly wears pointed-toe and platform pumps and heeled sandals in a range of textures and colors from brands including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Mink — even Balenciaga’s controversial “Croc Madame” heels. Anderson’s love for shoes has also extended to design, as she launched a shoe collection with Amélie Pichard in 2015.

