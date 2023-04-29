Pamela Anderson Models ‘Baywatch’-Inspired Swimsuit & More for Frankie’s Bikinis Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Pamela Anderson returned to the beach for her latest project: a swimwear collection made in collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. The actress’ line, which features bikinis, one-pieces and accessories inspired by her love of nature and romance, releases on Frankies’ website on May 4.

Fittingly, Anderson starred in the collection’s campaign, seen in a now-viral post on Instagram. For the occasion, the actress posed in the ocean’s waves in a red one-piece swimsuit, her arms raised in the air. The image strongly referenced the red swimsuits Anderson wore in her breakout role as lifeguard Casey Jean Parker on the hit show “Baywatch” from 1992 to 1997.

In other imagery shot by Brianna Capozzi, Anderson wore a range of pieces from her collection. Another shot found her walking through the ocean in a while two-piece bikini, paired with a sheer lace veil and wide-brimmed woven hat. Other imagery found the “Pamela: A Love Story” star modeling two-piece yellow floral and matte red bikinis in tropical settings, complementing the campaign’s tropical theme.

Anderson is the latest celebrity to collaborate with Frankie’s Bikinis. Previously, Gigi Hadid and Sydney Sweeney have also launched their own respective capsule collections with the brand.

When it comes to shoes, Anderson is renowned for her penchant for high heels — especially the stiletto and platform-soled styles she frequently wore in the ’80s and ’90s. Anderson regularly wears pointed-toe and platform pumps and heeled sandals in a range of textures and colors from brands including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Mink — even Balenciaga’s controversial “Croc Madame” heels. Anderson’s love for shoes has also extended to design, as she launched a shoe collection with Amélie Pichard in 2015.

