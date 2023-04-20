Pamela Anderson Commands Attention in Starry Sheer Catsuit & Louboutins at H&M x Mugler’s Launch Party

Pamela Anderson attended H&M x Mugler’s launch party in New York yesterday dressed in an eye-catching all-black ensemble.

Pamela Anderson attends the H&M Mugler launch at 894 Lexington on April 19, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

Anderson was starry-eyed, clad in a star-printed black sheer turtleneck catsuit. The garment was long-sleeved and sparkling, flecked with black rhinestoned detailing that adorned each and every star.

Overtop that sheer sparkling piece was a blazer minidress with strong structural shoulders and a bodycon fit that gave the “Baywatch” star a powerful appearance.

On her feet, Anderson slipped into sleek Christian Louboutin pumps with a shiny black vinyl finish likened to an oil spill and the brand’s instantly recognizable blood-red soles. The striking pair featured sharp knife-like pointed toes and sat atop equally pointy stiletto heels ranging from 3 to 4 inches in height.

When it comes to shoes, Anderson is renowned for her penchant for high heels — especially the stiletto and platform-soled styles she frequently wore in the ’80s and ’90s. Anderson regularly wears pointed-toe and platform pumps and heeled sandals in a range of textures and colors from brands including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Mink — even Balenciaga’s controversial Croc Madame heels. Anderson’s love for shoes has also extended to design, as she launched a shoe collection with Amélie Pichard in 2015.

H&M celebrated its upcoming designer collaboration with Mugler with a fashion show in New York City. The Park Avenue Armory occasion featured Irina Shayk, Precious Lee and Eva Herzigova wearing Casey Cadwallader’s new designs on the runway, complete with performances by Shygirl, Amaare and Eartheater. Guests included Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX, Chloe Sevigny and Lourdes Leon. H&M x Mugler arrives in stores and on H&M’s website on May 11.

