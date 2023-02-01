Pamela Anderson Talks Netflix Documentary, Husband Hunting & Book Tour in 5-Inch Heels on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Pamela Anderson was chicly outfitted for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” which aired last night.

Anderson is currently leading a new phase of her career, starring in the Netflix documentary “Pamela, a Love Story” and releasing her new memoir “Love, Pamela.” During the interview, she discussed her new projects and also opened up about her hope of finding a new husband. “I still have a lot of life left,” she said.

While arriving at Kimmel’s studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Anderson was snapped in a sharp black satin dress. Her knee-length style featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline, briefly layered with a light beige collared trench coat with a knotted waist tie. A set of oversized black sunglasses smoothly completed the “Baywatch” star’s ensemble.

Pamela Anderson arrives to the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Pamela Anderson arrives to the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, Anderson stuck to her penchant for sky-high heels for the occasion. In this instance, the “Barbarella” star strapped into a set of peep-toe sandals that smoothly complemented her outfit’s neutral hues with black uppers.

The platform-soled pair was topped with cutout counters, thin ankle straps and crossed toe straps, complete with towering 4-5-inch stiletto heels for a sleek height boost.

A closer look at Anderson’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Pamela Anderson arrives to the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Anderson has returned to the spotlight this year while promoting both her new book and documentary film. Earlier this week, she made headlines at the show’s premiere, arriving in a red Naeem Khan gown and satin heeled sandals reminiscent of her famous “Baywatch” lifeguard uniform.

(L-R) Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Dylan Jagger Lee attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Pamela, a love story” at TUDUM Theater on Jan. 30, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Anderson is renowned for her penchant for high heels — especially the stiletto and platform-soled styles she frequently wore in the ’80s and ’90s. Anderson regularly wears pointed-toe and platform pumps and heeled sandals in a range of textures and colors from brands including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Mink — even Balenciaga’s controversial “Croc Madame” heels. Anderson’s love for shoes has also extended to design, as she launched a shoe collection with Amélie Pichard in 2015.

