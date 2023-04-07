Padma Lakshmi Pairs Military-Inspired Jacket With White Dress & Ankle Boots on ‘Top Chef’

Padma Lakshmi posted a behind-the-scenes look at the latest episode of “Top Chef,” which aired yesterday on Bravo.

This week’s episode titled “Holiday Vacation” challenged the remaining 11 chefs to tap into memories of meals’ past, reminiscing on the people and the meals that mean the most to them.

Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Martha Ortiz and Padma Lakshmi on the “Holiday Vacation” episode of “Top Chef.” CREDIT: David Moir/Bravo

Lakshmi was outfitted in a cream-colored bodycon dress that was seemingly strapless and ribbed. Overtop her dress , the philanthropist styled a dark blue militaristic jacket in a cropped fashion comprised of strong masculine shoulders, a high gray collar and rows of decorative buttons in a shiny silver hue. In the preview images,

Padma Lakshmi on the “Holiday Vacation” episode of “Top Chef.” CREDIT: David Moir/Bravo On her feet, Lakshmi stepped out in black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with short stiletto heels and a sleek silhouette. The pair were made of patent leather, hence the high-shine appearance. Ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes and a go-to shoe style for many, Lakshmi included. Lakshmi is known for having a glamorous style when it comes to red carpets. She is often seen in evening gowns. When she goes casual, Lakshmi prefers comfortable sneakers with basic staples, such as jeans and t-shirts.

“Top Chef” is a television show with 15 of the best aspiring and promising chefs from all around America being challenged to create amazing culinary dishes. They are competing to try and receive the title of “Top Chef America.” The competition show has been on the air since 2006.