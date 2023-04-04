Padma Lakshmi Makes Stylish Store Run in Faux Fur Coat & Thigh-High Leather Boots

Padma Lakshmi made a case for chic dressing when buying bread out and about in New York City, as seen on her Instagram this Monday.

The “Top Chef” host pulled up to the store wearing a faux fur coat that she layered over a black minidress that coupled perfectly with her footwear. She kept the ultra-modern approach with large black sunglasses while her dark tresses flowed freely.

For footwear, she strapped into a pair of thigh-high boots in a leather texture. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

The television host is known for her elegant and sophisticated fashion sense. Lakshmi is known for having a glamorous style when it comes to red carpets. She is often seen in evening gowns. When she goes casual, Lakshmi prefers comfortable sneakers with basic staples, such as jeans and t-shirts.

When it comes to her shoe style, she tends to opt for classic and timeless designs that complement her outfits perfectly. Padma Lakshmi has been seen wearing shoe styles like high heels, boots in colder weather, and sandals in the summer months. Her shoe style is classic, elegant, and sophisticated, with a focus on high-quality materials and timeless designs.