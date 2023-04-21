Oscar de la Hoya Slips on Louboutin Loafers at Latin American Music Awards 2023 With Wife Holly Sonders

Oscar de la Hoya pulled up to the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena last night in Las Vegas with his wife, Holly Sonders.

Hoya suited up in a vibrant, tailored suit in a blue hue. The lapels on the blazer were both bold and trendy as they were pronounced and made of a silky fabric. His wife coordinated with him in a colorful sequined dress that featured a high slit.

Holly Sonders and Oscar de la Hoya attend the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On his feet, he kicked back in Christian Louboutin‘s Dandelion loafers, crafted from soft and smooth suede, feature a square toe and a stacked heel, and are finished with the brand’s iconic red sole. The beige color of the shoes gives them a buttery appearance, while the signature red sole provides a striking contrast.

Suede loafers are a timeless shoe trend for men that are both stylish and versatile. They can be dressed up with a suit or dressed down with jeans, making them suitable for a variety of occasions. The soft and supple suede material adds a touch of luxury to any outfit, and the slip-on style makes them easy to wear.

The former professional boxer, has a distinct fashion sense that is influenced by his Mexican-American heritage. He often wears tailored suits in bold colors and patterns, including traditional Mexican embroidery. Hoya is also known for his love of designer accessories, such as luxury watches and sunglasses. His style is polished and sophisticated, with a touch of cultural flair. Outside of formal events, he can often be seen in casual streetwear, including graphic tees, jeans and sneakers.

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday in Las Vegas. The annual music awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of artists in the Latin music industry. This year, winners included Bad Bunny, Junior H, Rosalía, Shakira, Romeo Santos, Karol G, and The Weeknd, among others.

