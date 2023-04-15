Oprah Winfrey Slips on Thong Sandals for Spa Day With Gayle King in Italy

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King joined friends, including director Ava Duvernay, at a medical and wellness retreat in Italy. As seen on a post made by King on her Instagram last Tuesday, the group also took a scenic hike, swam and had a hearty meal.

Started off wrapped up in a fluffy white robe, Winfrey changed into a black bathing suit top worn with bright fuchsia pink leggings. On her feet, the former talk show host opted for nude thong sandals.

Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however, some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

King chose a pair of pink clogs for her spa day. Later, they also slipped into hiking sneakers for more activities during their group vacation.

When it comes to fashion, Winfrey sticks to her longtime signatures. The mogul often wears maxi and midi-length dresses for formal occasions by high-end designers like Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang. On the shoe front, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Jimmy Choo, plus affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, she can be spotted in sneakers from Allbirds and Vionic, as well as platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

