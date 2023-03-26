Oprah Winfrey Twins in Duffle Coats and Sneakers with Gayle King in Jordan

Oprah Winfrey was comfortably dressed while on vacation with Gayle King in the Middle East.

While in Jordan, Winfrey posed with King in a new photo on Oprah Daily‘s Instagram, showing a snapshot from their week-long trip together. The duo each wore a long brown duffle coat, complete with dark brown piping, shearling lining and front toggle clasps. King opted to wear hers with a pair of gauzy pink pants and a matching striped scarf, holding a second red and white-printed scarf in her hand. Meanwhile, Oprah’s coat covered up her outfit — though it did include a blue chambray material in a button-up silhouette.

“Sometimes getting out of your comfort zone starts with a step into new territory, a place that gives you the chance to experience something new. And traveling with a friend makes it all the more special,” the duo’s caption read.

When it came to footwear, both King and Winfrey respectively finished their outfits with lace-up athletic sneakers. King’s featured bright pink mesh uppers with yellow soles, completing her outfit with vibrant base. Winfrey’s, meanwhile, featured smooth gray and cream uppers with textured brown soles for a contemporary finish. The style, in fact, was the same pair she wore while riding a camel earlier in the week, as seen on Instagram.

When it comes to fashion, Oprah sticks to her longtime signatures. The mogul often wears maxi and midi-length dresses for formal occasions by high-end designers like Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang. On the shoe front, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Jimmy Choo, plus affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, she can be spotted in sneakers from Allbirds and Vionic, as well as platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

