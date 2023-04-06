Oprah Winfrey Talks Menopause in Electric Blue Skirt & Black Boots With Drew Barrymore

Oprah Winfrey held a discussion on menopause during the latest episode of her series “The Life You Want,” available to watch on OprahDaily.com. The discussion featured a whole slew of special guests including medical experts and famous faces like broadcast journalist Gayle King, actress Drew Barrymore and the former first lady of California Maria Shriver.

For the episode, Winfrey wore a striking monochrome electric blue dress comprised of a knitted bright blue long-sleeve top in a cozy oversized style that transitioned into an accordion-pleated maxi-length skirt.

Sticking to the blue theme, the former talk show host donned round-framed glasses with blue and brown turtle shell frames. Similarly colorful, Winfrey accessorized her ensemble with dangling gold earrings fastened with large teardrop-shaped purple gemstones. As for her hair, “The Color Purple” actress opted to wear it in a half up half down fashion.

On her feet, Winfrey wore black ankle boots fitted with a sleek silhouette. The pair were seemingly made of patent leather, hence the high-shine appearance with chunky soles and a walkable finish. A go-to shoe style for many, Winfrey included, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

When it comes to fashion, Oprah sticks to her longtime signatures. The mogul often wears maxi and midi-length dresses for formal occasions by high-end designers like Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang. On the shoe front, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Jimmy Choo, plus affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, she can be spotted in sneakers from Allbirds and Vionic, as well as platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

