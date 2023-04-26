Oprah Winfrey Pops in Lavender Suit & Ankle Boots for ‘The Color Purple’ Presentation at CinemaCon 2023

Oprah Winfrey attended the 2023 CinemaCon in Las Vegas yesterday to promote the upcoming adaptation of “The Color Purple,” which is set to premiere on Dec. 2023. Winfrey, who starred in the 1985 release of the film, spoke alongside the cast of the new project including Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia Barrino.

For the presentation, the former talk show host was clad in a vibrant lavender suit comprised of a slightly oversized blazer with structured shoulders and contrasting black button detailing worn over a crisp white collared shirt. On the bottom, the media personality sported matching lavender trousers in a tailored style.

(L-R) Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Oprah Winfrey and Danielle Brooks at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for CinemaCon

Rounding out her look, “The Princess and the Frog” actress styled thin reading glasses with rounded lavender frames to match her suit, which she wore with silver dangling earrings for good measure. As for her hair, Winfrey kept her dark tresses down in a side part, styled in curls.

On her feet, Winfrey stepped out in black leather pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with stacked thick stiletto heels and a sleek silhouette. The pair were made of patent leather, hence the high-shine appearance. A go-to shoe style for many, Winfrey included, ankle boots are an extremely versatile addition to any wardrobe. The footwear style offers the wearer a neutral and often walkable base perfect for just about every occasion.

A closer look at Oprah Winfrey’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Winfrey sticks to her longtime signatures. The mogul often wears maxi and midi-length dresses for formal occasions by high-end designers like Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang. On the shoe front, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Jimmy Choo, plus affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, she can be spotted in sneakers from Allbirds and Vionic, as well as platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

Oprah Winfrey at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.