Olivia Wilde Kicks Up Nostalgia in 70s-Inspired Gucci x Adidas Sneakers

Olivia Wilde was photographed post-workout in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “House” star geared up for her workout as usual in a green crew neck sweater. The cozy top was worn with long sleeves paired with deep purple high-waisted leggings made of a breathable stretch fabric.

Olivia Wilde leaves the gym in Los Angeles on April 13, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Booksmart” director carried a black aluminum bottle and wore plain black sunnies. Wilde also wore her hair in a bun.

On her feet, Wilde switched things up, leaving her regular all-black Adidas at home for a pair of Gucci x Gazelle ‘Light Blue Suede’ sneakers. The sneakers featured light blue suede uppers with bright yellow striping, sleek white lace-up detailing and Gucci monogram detailing on the neutral gum soles. The backs of each shoe also featured the Adidas logo in white sat atop brick red leather. The shoe is inspired by Gucci’s former creative director Alessandro Michele’s memories of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

A closer look at Olivia Wilde’s shoes. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Gucci x Gazelle ‘Light Blue Suede.’ CREDIT: Goat

Many Adidas styles like Sambas have recently been associated with people like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, who embody the “it-girl” status, making them the recent hot commodity in closets all over the world. The trending sneaker brand features a variety of colorways, collaborations and styles featuring textural suede or leather uppers and a comfortable and endlessly walkable fit making them perfect for just about every ensemble.

Olivia Wilde leaves the gym in Los Angeles on April 13, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “In Time” actress regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese ankle boots over the years.

