Olivia Wilde Reaches New Heights in 6-Inch Heeled Boots & Bell-Sleeved Dress at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Olivia Wilde attended the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress was clad in an all-black ensemble with sky-high footwear to match.

Olivia Wilde attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The “Booksmart” director was clad in a witchy maxi-length dress comprised of a turtle neckline with billowing bell sleeves and a lengthy A-line skirt that moved as Wilde did.

The “House” star accessorized her look with gold jewelry worn alongside graphic black eyeliner. As for her hair, Wilde wore her dark ombre tresses all gathered into an updo with wispy front-facing fringe.

On the footwear front, Wilde sported towering black platform Chloe boots that quite literally elevated her outfit. The pair were made of patent leather, hence the appealing high-shine appearance, with thick platform soles that transitioned into block heels reaching an estimated 6 inches in height.

A closer look at Olivia Wilde’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The platform trend is not for the faint of heart, however, if worn correctly, it can instantly streamline any look. Platform shoes are one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. She regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

