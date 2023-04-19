Olivia Wilde Gets Workout-Ready in Black Sports Bra, Leggings & Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Wilde brought sleek style to the gym for a workout in Los Angeles this week.

On Wednesday, Wilde left the gym in Los Angels’ Studio City in a monochrome workout ensemble. The Independent Spirit Award-winning star’s outfit for the occasion featured a stretchy black sports bra and matching leggings. To ward against the springtime chill, Wilde layered her sporty look with a gray cotton shrug and quilted cream zip-up jacket, crafted with square stitching for an outdoorsy finish.

Olivia Wilde leaves the gym in Studio City in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Wilde’s outfit was complete with black Ray-Ban sunglasses, as well as small metal huggie drop earrings and a black water bottle.

Olivia Wilde leaves the gym in Studio City in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came to footwear, the “Year One” actress finished her outfit with one of her go-to gym sneakers from Adidas. Wilde’s $150 Ultraboost style featured monochrome black Primeknit uppers, complete with a knotted front-laced silhouette. Molded heel counters and rubber soles finished the set with a sporty base, which instantly streamlined Wilde’s attire from its similarly dark tones.

A closer look at Wilde’s sneakers. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Adidas’ Ultraboost sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Where shoes are concerned, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “Booksmart” director regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, the star is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

PHOTOS: Discover Wilde’s top red carpet ensembles over the years in the gallery.