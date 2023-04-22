Olivia Wilde Leans Into Nostalgic Style With Mom Jeans Trend & Retro Adidas Sneakers for Flea Market Shopping

Olivia wilde stops by a local flea market for a spot of shopping. Olivia checked out some vintage goods before picking up some flowers and coffee. 22 Apr 2023 Pictured: Olivia Wilde. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA971959_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Olivia Wilde was seen out and about shopping at a local flea market in a stylish getup. The actress went for a nostalgic vibe in a classic white tank and light-washed mom denim jeans. The mom jeans trend is characterized by high-waisted, loose-fitting jeans with a relaxed, vintage-inspired feel. They have become increasingly popular in recent years as a comfortable and stylish alternative to skinny jeans.

Olivia Wilde stops by a local flea market on April 22. CREDIT: MEGA While shopping for fresh flowers and second-hand clothing items, the New York native added a touch of style with a structured straw hat and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses as accessories.

On her feet, she wore Adidas to complete her look. Adidas sneakers have had a significant impact on footwear culture since their introduction in the 1960s. They were one of the first brands to combine fashion and sport, making them a popular choice for athletes and fashion enthusiasts alike. Adidas sneakers have also been associated with numerous subcultures, from hip-hop to skateboarding, cementing their place in fashion history.

When it comes to footwear, Wilde tends to opt for glamorous choices on the red carpet. For formal events, the “Booksmart” director frequently wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and platforms from high-end brands like Gucci, Christian Louboutin, and Jimmy Choo. In her personal time, Wilde usually goes for a more casual look, often wearing Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers, and Lucchese boots.

She is known for her eclectic and edgy style, often mixing and matching pieces from high-end and vintage sources. She frequently experiments with bold patterns, textures, and silhouettes and isn’t afraid to take risks on the red carpet. Wilde is also committed to ethical and sustainable fashion, often wearing eco-friendly brands like Stella McCartney and Reformation. In addition to her acting career, Wilde has also dabbled in fashion design, collaborating with Conscious Commerce on a collection of handbags made by women artisans in Haiti.