Olivia Wilde Works Out in Leggings & Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers

Olivia Wilde was photographed post-workout in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “House” star geared up for her workout in a slouchy black hoodie with white graphic writing in bold lettering reading “Kate.” Paired with her hoodie, Wilde wore matching high-waisted black leggings.

The “Booksmart” director carried an aluminum bottle and cooly sported plain black sunnies. On her shoulder, the thespian carried a red and cream-colored tote bag.

On her feet, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director laced up all-black Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA sneakers with matching black laces and mesh uppers. The soles were thick and made of rubber. The sporty style is much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from working out to running errands.

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “In Time” actress regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese ankle boots over the years.

