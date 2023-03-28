Olivia Wilde Works Up a Sweat in Purple Sports Bra & Pink Adidas Sneakers

Olivia Wilde was spotted leaving the gym after her workout in Los Angeles yesterday.

Wilde was outfitted in typical workout attire which was comprised of a purple sports bra. On bottom, the “Don’t Worry Darling” star wore matching high-waisted pair of leggings made of a stretch fabric that allowed for a range of movement.

Olivia Wilde is seen leaving the gym on March 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

As for accessories, Wilde donned a blue and white baseball cap worn with black sunglasses and a black hoodie with white detailing which she took off for her workout.

On her feet, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director laced up pink Adidas sneakers with matching pink laces and mesh uppers. Even the soles, which were thick and likely made of rubber, were pink. The sporty style is made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from working out to running errands.

A closer look at Olivia Wilde’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Similarly, Wilde has worn the all-black colorway of the running shoes nearly every day this March, but she’s been hitting the gym in them since last October. But this isn’t the only Adidas shoe the actress and director owns and wears on repeat. During the height of the pandemic, Wilde also often wore Adidas Superstar Sneakers in white and black.

Olivia Wilde is seen leaving the gym on March 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. She regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

