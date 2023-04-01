Olivia Wilde Steps Out Post Work Out in Burgundy Striped Leggings and Yellow and Red Adidas Sambas

Olivia Wilde was spotted post-workout in Los Angeles on Friday.

Wilde was outfitted in typical workout attire which was comprised of a burgundy sports bra. On bottom, the “Don’t Worry Darling” star wore matching high-waisted pair of leggings made of a stretch fabric featuring contrasting white striping detailing in pairs that ran down the sides of each pant leg.

On her feet, the “Babylon” actress laced up a bright yellow and red pair of Adidas Samba low-top sneakers with the brand’s iconic three side stripes. The footwear features gum rubber outsoles with yellow suede uppers and a sleek white lace-up silhouette. The style has recently been associated with people like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, who embody the “it-girl” status, making them the recent hot commodity in closets all over the world. The trending sneaker comes in a variety of colorways and styles featuring textural suede or leather uppers and a comfortable and endlessly walkable fit making them perfect for just about every ensemble.

The “Booksmart” director is known for gravitating towards colorful and casual pieces, usually closet staples, made for running errands or getting a quick workout in. Think things like comfy leggings and oversized sweaters with crew necks emblazoned with colorful characters or motifs on them. On dressier occasions, Wilde can be found wearing sharp blazers, pleated skirts, and sheer dresses featuring whimsical elements from top brands like Dior, Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney among others.

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “In Time” actress regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Wilde is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese ankle boots over the years.

