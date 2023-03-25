Olivia Rodrigo Cheers Courtside at Lakers Game in Sheer Top, Vintage Pants & Leather Loafers With Iris Apatow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo attend the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena yesterday in Los Angeles. Rodrigo was accompanied by her friend and actress Iris Apatow.

The “Drivers License” songstress sat courtside with Apatow in a striking black sheer and striped long-sleeve top, layered overtop a black bra for extra coverage. On bottom, the hitmaker donned vintage capris in a variety of colors featuring cartoons and TV shows printed all over.

Iris Apatow (L) and Olivia Rodrigo attend the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rodrigo coordinated the dress with black leather loafers. The loafers featured rounded toes sitting atop short block heels and chunky rubber soles that made the style more durable than traditional loafers. The slip-on style is extremely versatile, lending itself well to any ensemble because of its unisex nature.

A closer look at Olivia Rodrigo’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The loafer was first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style. The shoe is usually made of leather. Bella Hadid, Lily Collins and more stars also count loafers as a go-to style.

Iris Apatow (L) and Olivia Rodrigo attend the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, the “Brutal” singer frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym are some of her go-to styles, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her off-duty footwear also includes chunky platform boots, brogues and slides by Miu Miu, Simon Miller and T.U.K. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Nodaleto and other high-end brands.

