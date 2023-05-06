Olivia Culpo Slips on Saint Laurent’s ‘Blade’ Square Toe Pumps With Amazon Top for Drake’s Hollywood Grand Opening

Olivia Culpo attended Drake’s Hollywood grand opening in Los Angeles yesterday.

“The Other Woman” star was casually clad in a lengthy black coat by Aje complete with a billowing silhouette and striking wood button closures that gave her coat a unique and rustic appearance.

The black outerwear was worn overtop a plain white tee she got from Amazon Fashion that was tucked neatly into high-waisted straight-leg denim trousers in black to match her coat. Culpo’s jeans were belted. The look is classic and simple, utilizing versatile and neutral closet staples.

Olivia Culpo attends Drake’s Hollywood grand opening on May 04, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Drake's Hollywo

Rounding out her ensemble, “The Swing of Things” star toted a black leather mini bag with shiny gold hardware that she wore with mid-sized coordinating gilded hoops. As for her hair, Culpo gathered her dark tresses into a sleek updo with pieces left out of the hairstyle in order to frame her face.

Culpo stepped out in a pair of Saint Laurent’s “Blade” black pumps that she referred to as her “favorite” shoes on Instagram. Crafted out of shiny black patent leather, the model’s slingback footwear featured elongated square toes, block heels and gold cable-link chains that offered the pair a touch of shine. It retails for around $895.

Black pumps are a go-to style for a multitude of celebrities including Hillary Clinton, Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, Dua Lipa and Sharon Stone among others. The footwear often offers the wearer a neutral and walkable base to build their outfit on.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Olivia often veers towards trendy silhouettes from luxury brands.

The influencer can be regularly seen in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

For formal occasions, her red carpet looks feature similar heels from Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and more luxury labels. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing casually, as evidenced from her outings in Valentino flats, Gucci slides and boots from Khaite and Dior.

Olivia Culpo attends Drake’s Hollywood grand opening on May 04, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Drake's Hollywo

